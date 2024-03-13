Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEC. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$10.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.13. The company has a market cap of C$475.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.27. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$55,920.00. In other news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$55,920.00. Also, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. 14.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

