Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.6 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

Kohl’s Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of KSS opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,628,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

