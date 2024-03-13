Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Raised to “Buy” at Singular Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Singular Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.50 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Singular Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,604,662.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,604,662.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,188 shares of company stock valued at $887,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 82,741 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

