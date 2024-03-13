KP Tissue Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

KP Tissue stock opened at C$8.36 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$8.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -91.14%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

