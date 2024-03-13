KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 246,822 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average volume of 117,089 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,603,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,250,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.06.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

