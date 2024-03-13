Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kunlun Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.