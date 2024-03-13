Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kunlun Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Kunlun Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.73.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
