Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Sells $98,550.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $98,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 9,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

