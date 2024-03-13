Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIMGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Latham Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Latham Group news, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,814.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 139,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

