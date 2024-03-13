Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Leidos has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Leidos by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 8.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Leidos by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

