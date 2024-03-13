LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

