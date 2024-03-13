Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Linde Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.72. 981,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $229.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.39. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $477.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.