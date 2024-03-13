Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.36

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $39.36 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,310,856 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,302,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.006492 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
