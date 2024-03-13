Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Lockheed Martin worth $193,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 116,635.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,644,000 after buying an additional 69,981 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $434.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

