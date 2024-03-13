Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 23,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,800.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,600.00.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

CVE:AU traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.57. The company had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.87. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.82.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

