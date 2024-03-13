LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
LSB Industries Stock Down 1.5 %
LSB Industries stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
