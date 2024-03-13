LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LSB Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

