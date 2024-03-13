Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

