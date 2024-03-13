Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.24. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 133,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $604.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

