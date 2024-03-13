Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.43. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 142,799 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 7.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

