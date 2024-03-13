Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.78. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 967,906 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,580,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 440,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 252,858 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.