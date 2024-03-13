Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

