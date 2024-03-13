Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.54. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,657,998,000 after buying an additional 833,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

