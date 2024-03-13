Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manitex International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNTX

Manitex International Stock Down 5.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 315,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.