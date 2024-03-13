Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Reduced by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $252.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.02 and its 200-day moving average is $215.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.