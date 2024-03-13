Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.