Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.