Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading 12.4% Higher This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.71169884 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $30,380,387.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.