MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 3.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,276. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,884. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

