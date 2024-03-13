MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 23,291 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,291 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. 14,126,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,342,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

