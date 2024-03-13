MayTech Global Investments LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,000. HDFC Bank comprises 1.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.84. 1,671,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

