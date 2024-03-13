McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 4th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 4.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MCD traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.04 and a 200 day moving average of $280.87. The company has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

