McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MCD traded down $9.46 on Wednesday, reaching $284.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,960. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.