MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,484,000 after buying an additional 316,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 72,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.7 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 774,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,754. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

