MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the February 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at MediaAlpha

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 34.9% during the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after buying an additional 5,916,816 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,004,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 229,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,920,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

