Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %
Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
