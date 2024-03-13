Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBINP opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.44.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
