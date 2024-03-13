Merchants Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of MBINN opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.
About Merchants Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.