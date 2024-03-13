MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MeridianLink in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MeridianLink’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MeridianLink’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MLNK. Citigroup reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

MeridianLink Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MLNK opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.