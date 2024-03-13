Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 12,528 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $12.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MTAL shares. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

