Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $371,574.53

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00003910 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $74.70 million and approximately $371,574.53 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,274,495 coins and its circulating supply is 26,222,285 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,274,495 with 26,222,285 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.84302611 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $519,558.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

