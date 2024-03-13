MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $134.61 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $134.61 or 0.00185427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $706.76 million and $89.30 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,623.44 or 1.00042333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 129.65652198 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $97,272,220.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

