Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.70. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

