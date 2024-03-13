MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.09

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 384036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $62,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

