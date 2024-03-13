Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $13.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.03. 1,951,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,685,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.01 and a 200-day moving average of $367.12. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $255.86 and a 12 month high of $420.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,032,346,000 after buying an additional 15,701,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

