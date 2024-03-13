MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MOFG opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 118,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.