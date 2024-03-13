MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 930,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,661 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $18.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.82%.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Up 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MINISO Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.