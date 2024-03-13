Mizuho Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $272.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

