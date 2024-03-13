MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Up 0.5%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.97. 267,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,017,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

MMTec Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of MMTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MMTec by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MMTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MMTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MMTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Further Reading

