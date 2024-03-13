Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Short Interest Update

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the February 14th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mobilicom Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOB opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mobilicom has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mobilicom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

