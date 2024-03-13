Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 744 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.