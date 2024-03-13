Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

