Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $11.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.